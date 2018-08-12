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Welcome to the Truthstead!
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18 views • August 12, 2018
Welcome to Truthstead! My husband, Coach West, and I have been married 20 years, have 10 children, a business, and a homeschool. This channel will highlight many different aspects of what we teach, how we manage and meal plan, as well as my adventure in faith, health, and humor as a woman, wife, and mother in the modern world we live in. Thank you for being a part of our journey!
Visit our other channels:
https://www.real.video/channel/lookfaithfirst
https://www.real.video/channel/coachwest
Visit our other channels:
https://www.real.video/channel/lookfaithfirst
https://www.real.video/channel/coachwest
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