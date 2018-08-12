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Barry Cooper's Never get Busted Again Vol 1
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1424 views • August 12, 2018
Watch Barry Cooper, a former police officer in Texas focusing on narcotics interdiction for eight years, teach you exactly what you need to know to stay out of jail.
- Watch real footage of Barry making marijuana arrests
- Learn secret drug enforcement tactics
- Avoid narcotics profiling
- Conceal your stash plus, do coffee grinds really work?
- How to fool K9's every time
- Search and seizure law made easy
- How Police can tell when you're lying
- 90 Plus Minutes of one-on-one training!
- Watch real footage of Barry making marijuana arrests
- Learn secret drug enforcement tactics
- Avoid narcotics profiling
- Conceal your stash plus, do coffee grinds really work?
- How to fool K9's every time
- Search and seizure law made easy
- How Police can tell when you're lying
- 90 Plus Minutes of one-on-one training!
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