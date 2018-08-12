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Things I NEVER Learned in Sunday School - A Tale of Discovery
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10 views • August 12, 2018
I grew up going to church. I must have slept through a lot of lessons. Here are Things I NEVER Learned in Sunday School.
I am challenging you to examine this yourself. There will be a lot of things I haven't explored in the Scriptures... but here are some surprises.
Be brave, take a risk. Listen as I point out questions about the things of God that they don't talk about in church. I don't think you will feel neutral about this... you are going to REALLY love this or REALLY hate this.
I am challenging you to examine this yourself. There will be a lot of things I haven't explored in the Scriptures... but here are some surprises.
Be brave, take a risk. Listen as I point out questions about the things of God that they don't talk about in church. I don't think you will feel neutral about this... you are going to REALLY love this or REALLY hate this.
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