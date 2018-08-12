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The Foxman in the Gya Vallay
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9 views • August 12, 2018
A documentary —my first— that I made in 2016. It describes three close encounters of a Norwegian contactee. I will make more in the future, but so far this has been my only try. Please excuse the novice errors in the production. NB ... the language is Norwegian, but there are subtitles in English. I apologize for the errors in spelling. I think you get the jist of it.
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