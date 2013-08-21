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Infowars Nightly News Wednesday August 21 2013 Full Length
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7 views • August 12, 2018
On The August 21, 2013 Broadcast of The Infowars Nightly News, Lee Ann McAdoo speaks with Sgt. Joe Biggs about the militarization of The United States Police Force. News Covered: Judge sentences Bradley Manning to 35 years. NSA Has Ability to Illegally Spy On 75% of All Internet Traffic. Dubious Chemical Weapons Attack In Syria Coincides With UN Visit.
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
Video Courtesy: http://infowars.com/
Archive: http://hangmansnews.com/infowars/
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