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Filmmaker Identifies Progressives as the New Nazis
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43 views • August 12, 2018
You've probably heard Trump's accusers call him a Nazi. Ridiculous! On the other hand, filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza calls many of the President's critics the true Nazis of today.
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