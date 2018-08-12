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911 Suspects Christine Todd Whitman - by James Corbett
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46 views • August 12, 2018
911 Suspects Christine Todd Whitman - by James Corbett
Lied about the air quality in NYC after the 9/11 Terror Attacks
One of the WTC Towers had Asbestos, Both had Lead, Mercury from lights etc.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Lied about the air quality in NYC after the 9/11 Terror Attacks
One of the WTC Towers had Asbestos, Both had Lead, Mercury from lights etc.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
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