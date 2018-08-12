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The Art of Persuasion - The RIGHT Way : Metaphor and Stock Video
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24 views • August 12, 2018
In a previous video, we looked at using metaphor to indirectly attack an opponent in order to avoid some of the problems with negative ads. So how do you call out the lies of an opponent without making yourself look like the bad guy? We're going to see how it's done, on The Art of Persuasion: The RIGHT Way.3
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