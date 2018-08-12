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COAST TO COAST AM - July 20 2018 - SECRET RECORDINGS
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546 views • August 12, 2018
Coast to Coast AM July 20, 2018. Technology and privacy expert Lauren Weinstein joined guest host Ian Punnett to discuss the ubiquity of recording devices and how often we are being secretly recorded. "If you're in a metropolitan area, in many cities, you could be captured by hundreds or thousands of cameras a day," Weinstein revealed, noting how police cameras, specifically, have opened their own troublesome can of worms. https://www.coasttocoast.com
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