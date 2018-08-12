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What in the World Are They Spraying?
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456 views • August 12, 2018
By now everyone has seen crisscrossing streaks of white clouds trailing behind jet aircraft, stretching from horizon to horizon, eventually turning the sky into a murky haze. Our innate intelligence tells us these are not mere vapor trails from jet engines, but no one yet has probed the questions: who is doing this and why. With the release of this video, all of that has changed.
Produced by G. Edward Griffin, Michael Murphy and Paul Wittenberger
Produced by G. Edward Griffin, Michael Murphy and Paul Wittenberger
Keywords
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