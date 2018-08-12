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Original call to Kentucky Fuck "EXPLICIT"
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214 views • August 12, 2018
The one and only call to KF. We sadly found out He died a week after this call was made
Original posted to Youtube on December 04 2011
Original posted to Youtube on December 04 2011
Keywords
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