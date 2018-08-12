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A Living Christ Speaks with Mark Passio about Cops and Order Followers.
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20 views • August 12, 2018
This Living Christ speaks with Mark Passio on RBN's Bob Tusken show regarding Police and other Order Followers. This Comes from the Direct Experience of a Retired Police Sergeant and Training Officer who has always had the spirit of Christ resonating within Himself. Know Thyself, rise above Satanic Conditioning and You Too are a Christ who no longer suffers from Amnesia.
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