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Michael Savage-Urgent Message To The President-We Don't Want War!!!
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42 views • August 12, 2018
Michael Savage warns the president that his advisors may be leading us into war.
Norway is giving free heroin to drug addicts.
Democrats push for prison reform.
Biden Foundation targets parents who don't support children's gender transition.
C 2018 Savage Nation
For Educational Purpose Only.
Norway is giving free heroin to drug addicts.
Democrats push for prison reform.
Biden Foundation targets parents who don't support children's gender transition.
C 2018 Savage Nation
For Educational Purpose Only.
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