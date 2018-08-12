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Mohammed Al Khadra: One Less Jihadist
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11 views • August 12, 2018
Jordon-born Mohammed Al Khadra was once a devout follower of Islam, his allegiance so great, he aspired to be a jihadist for Allah.
Today, Mohammed is an atheist who speaks publicly and sharply against the damage done by Islam, and he has dedicated his life to helping others escape the chains of superstition.
Follow him on Twitter at @Alkhadra69
Today, Mohammed is an atheist who speaks publicly and sharply against the damage done by Islam, and he has dedicated his life to helping others escape the chains of superstition.
Follow him on Twitter at @Alkhadra69
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