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Chart Lesson: Why Didn't God Reveal Grace Sooner
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2 views • August 12, 2018
Chart Lesson: Why Didn't God Reveal Grace Sooner
Why did God wait some 4,000 years after creation to reveal the dispensation of grace? Why did God reveal what he did, when he did? This chart lesson looks to answer the question of “Why is God doing what he’s doing?” throughout the Bible.
http://graceambassadors.com/audio/chart-why-didnt-god-reveal-grace-sooner
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship - Sunday, July 5, 2015
Uploaded Under Creative Commons Permission
Why did God wait some 4,000 years after creation to reveal the dispensation of grace? Why did God reveal what he did, when he did? This chart lesson looks to answer the question of “Why is God doing what he’s doing?” throughout the Bible.
http://graceambassadors.com/audio/chart-why-didnt-god-reveal-grace-sooner
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship - Sunday, July 5, 2015
Uploaded Under Creative Commons Permission
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