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Political murder in The Netherlands
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203 views • August 12, 2018
Whereas in countries like Italy, Hungary, United Kingdom, USA and Sweden anti-immigration 'populists' can occupy positions of great power and influence, in The Netherlands we do things differently. NOTE: Geert Wilders is in The Netherlands more and more viewed as a traitor to the cause and 'controlled opposition'. Pim Fortuyn was the real thing and he was murdered in 2002. If Wilders would be the real thing too, he too would have been murdered according to Dutch political folklore.
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