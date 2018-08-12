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MAKE A TREX / MAKE A DINOSAUR VELOCIRAPTOR BLUE / MAKE DRAGON / MAKE A CREATURE / MAKE A FURRY
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1 view • August 12, 2018
Watch "MAKE A TREX / MAKE A VELOCIRAPTOR / MAKE A DRAGON / MAKE A SCI FI CREATURE / MAKE MALE FURRY" on YouTube
https://youtu.be/mt3ncxM25cg
This shows several of my posable dinosaurs and creatures prior to completion with details and paint...
https://youtu.be/mt3ncxM25cg
This shows several of my posable dinosaurs and creatures prior to completion with details and paint...
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