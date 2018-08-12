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The DEEP STATE COUP of AMERICA | WatchmanReview
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68 views • August 12, 2018
The Elite have a plan to take over America...a plan which is closer to completion than most are aware. From mind control to Internment Camps and a Secret War Room, we will consider the Deep State coup of the American government and people.
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