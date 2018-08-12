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Birth of the New World Order
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6967 views • August 12, 2018
Birth of the Order
This video shows how they New World Order Slowly developed. From the late 1800s until 1922. The next video when I can afford to fix my computer in the next few weeks. I need ur help with information from 1922- onward.
Thanks for ur support
This video shows how they New World Order Slowly developed. From the late 1800s until 1922. The next video when I can afford to fix my computer in the next few weeks. I need ur help with information from 1922- onward.
Thanks for ur support
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