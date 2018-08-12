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PhysGeog ... 1000BC ... USAcademic History of North America is bulls.
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28 views • August 12, 2018
Think Real Giants Didn't Exist? ...These Discoveries Will Prove They Did!! ...Hidden in local archives and dusty Smithsonian reports are accounts that are all but forgotten to North American historians and scientists: accounts of giant (7 to 9 feet tall) skeletons discovered all across the country, many buried under earthen mounds. Some photographs still exist, but curiously, the skeletons do not. Over 1000 accounts of seven-to-nine foot skeletons have reportedly been unearthed.
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