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Monsanto: Cancer producer
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404 views • August 12, 2018
This court case involving Monsanto poisons and its link to cancer is far greater than most can imagine.
Slow death when used.
These herbicides (glyphosate included) & crop desiccants/defoliants can end-up in your gut/digestive track and cause your gut to become a poison manufacturer by transforming beneficial bacteria to degenerative bacteria, thus adding more poison into your being.
Generically Modified Organisms (GMOs) are even a bigger problem.
Argentina now has GM-children due to glyphosate.
Slow death when used.
These herbicides (glyphosate included) & crop desiccants/defoliants can end-up in your gut/digestive track and cause your gut to become a poison manufacturer by transforming beneficial bacteria to degenerative bacteria, thus adding more poison into your being.
Generically Modified Organisms (GMOs) are even a bigger problem.
Argentina now has GM-children due to glyphosate.
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