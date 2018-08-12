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Derek's Herniated Disc Treated with Adult Stem Cells at Dreambody Clinic
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43 views • August 12, 2018
www.dreambody.clinic CALL 424-253-0165 [email protected]
Derek has his L5 disc herniated. It is pressing on the nerve and causing a lot of back pain. He has found back pain relief with the 4 injections of 22 million stem cells plus PRP around the disc. We are able to treat herniated discs, compressed discs and bulging discs. With proper rehab and some yoga, you can get your back working perfectly again. Stem cells are the way for spinal injury repair and how to avoid spinal surgery.
Derek has his L5 disc herniated. It is pressing on the nerve and causing a lot of back pain. He has found back pain relief with the 4 injections of 22 million stem cells plus PRP around the disc. We are able to treat herniated discs, compressed discs and bulging discs. With proper rehab and some yoga, you can get your back working perfectly again. Stem cells are the way for spinal injury repair and how to avoid spinal surgery.
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