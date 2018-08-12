© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
STICKS AND STONES; NO HATE SPEECH EXCEPTION TO THE 1ST AMENDMENT!
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • August 12, 2018
The United States Supreme court "unanimously" reaffirmed that "There is no 'hate speech' exception to the First Amendment."
Sorry leftists, progressives, socialists, communists, democrats; hate speech is a Constitutionally protected inalienable right!
Sorry leftists, progressives, socialists, communists, democrats; hate speech is a Constitutionally protected inalienable right!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.