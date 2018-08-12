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Agenda21 ... 2017 ... China Owns California: that's why the Fires are Happening!
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646 views • August 12, 2018
Just so you know China has the Legal Right to Force Americans off of their Land! You can thank the Clinton & Obama Administration's for this! China is taking Back it's assets of California! They are also transforming California into Smart Cities! So the fires are about Forcing Americans Out of California! China exercises a Legal Right to Force you off your Land!
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