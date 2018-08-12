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Chart Lesson: Setting Your Affections on Things Above (Col 3:1-3)
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One of our periodical dispensational chart lessons titled: Setting Your Affections on Things Above (Col 3:1-3). A run through of the Bible showing how God's purpose is always what is important over the course of history, and how our ambitions and desires end up in vanity.
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship -May 4th, 2014
http://graceambassadors.com/audio/chart-setting-your-affections
Uploaded Under Creative Commons Permission
Grace Ambassadors Bible Fellowship -May 4th, 2014
http://graceambassadors.com/audio/chart-setting-your-affections
Uploaded Under Creative Commons Permission
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