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Forbidden archaeology ancient man was not primitive
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773 views • August 11, 2018
Destroys evolution as forbidden archaeology ancient man was not primitive.
I believe this proves the fallen angels prior to the flood of Noah gave advanced knowledge
to some of mankind. This is George Gordon who does not copyright his radio broadcast
as he does a review of the book called "DEAD MEN'S SECRETS" by author Jonathan Gray
I believe this proves the fallen angels prior to the flood of Noah gave advanced knowledge
to some of mankind. This is George Gordon who does not copyright his radio broadcast
as he does a review of the book called "DEAD MEN'S SECRETS" by author Jonathan Gray
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