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Classic GDRA: I'm Not Ashamed
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34 views • August 11, 2018
I decided to upload a classical review from GDRA's first season to Real.Video, to give all those who prefer this platform an idea of what movie reviews from my ministry are like!
Originally uploaded to YouTube on October 22, 2016
ALL OTHER VIDEOS CREATED BEFORE July 17, 2018 CAN BE FOUND ON MY YOUTUBE AND BITCHUTE CHANNELS!
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/godlydragonreviewsandapologetics/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvdsbb5_W9nU_tgyerYyoXA
Originally uploaded to YouTube on October 22, 2016
ALL OTHER VIDEOS CREATED BEFORE July 17, 2018 CAN BE FOUND ON MY YOUTUBE AND BITCHUTE CHANNELS!
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/godlydragonreviewsandapologetics/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvdsbb5_W9nU_tgyerYyoXA
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