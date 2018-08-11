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Dane Wigington Calls Out California Rep Doug LaMalfa for Inaction
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42 views • August 11, 2018
Dane Wigington in his weekly address calls out California US Representative Doug LaMalfa for totally ignoring the California EPA study Dane personally presented to him at a town hall meeting. Criminal.
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