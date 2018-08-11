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Frightening New Study: Human Race Could Become Extinct This Century
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384 views • August 11, 2018
The study is out there, where is the mainstream and any other media on exposing this? Is it all a pipe dream, or does it warrant at least a mention and some investigation before we reach the end? Video source: Dane Wigington, geoengineeringwatch.org
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