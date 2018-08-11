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911 ... 2001 ... Methodical Deception [fragment]
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48 views • August 11, 2018
THIS WILL SHOCK YOU TO YOUR CORE: 9/11 From Cheney to Mossad . . . author Rebekah Roth speaks about her new book 'Methodical Deception'. New information she has recovered about the 9/11 false flag event will shock you to your core. This bombshell evidence destroys the "official story", forever. Israeli Mossad involvement in the 9/11 false flag attacks can no longer be denied.
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