© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UKHistory ... 50AD ... Fighting the Holy Roman Empire ... ShockANAU Take One
Follow
0
Share
Report
200 views • August 11, 2018
This invasion of Scotland by Rome explains the martyrdom of Boudicca, first century Shock & AWE.
Today's NWO's foundation at Vatican & Jesuit Order Under CANON and Maritime Law MEANS--
the NWO is the MOVE by and People's Struggle Against the Holy Roman Empire ... Take TWO
Today's NWO's foundation at Vatican & Jesuit Order Under CANON and Maritime Law MEANS--
the NWO is the MOVE by and People's Struggle Against the Holy Roman Empire ... Take TWO
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.