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US Status ... 2014 ...The Black Budget | Catherine Austin Fitts
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19 views • August 11, 2018
Title: The Black Budget: What Does It Mean to US Federal Budget, the Economy and You?
Are financial fraud and market manipulations actually mechanisms for financing the black budget and centralized governance necessitated by high-tech secrecy?
Run time: 1.22.34 min
Are financial fraud and market manipulations actually mechanisms for financing the black budget and centralized governance necessitated by high-tech secrecy?
Run time: 1.22.34 min
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