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Buh-Bye
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8 views • August 11, 2018
I explain why I'm going to be moving platforms, and why I chose the new channel name. I will be making one more like this explaining the spirit and motivations of my YouTube channel, and now my BitChute and Real.video channels. As the next few weeks pass, I will be migrating the bulk of my YouTube channel over to this site.
I say good bye, and I say hello.
I say good bye, and I say hello.
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