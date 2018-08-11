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Shadow Government Agenda 2030 The Internet Of Things (Cloud Ten Pictures)
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123 views • August 11, 2018
John Wilson wakes up, gets ready for his day and heads to work. He has no idea that he’s being watched, tracked and studied. Is he a threat to national security? Is he a terrorist or a criminal? No, he’s an ordinary American citizen. Like everyone else, John’s rights and freedoms have been systematically destroyed – all in the name of security and convenience. Is it about peace and unity? Or is it about ultimate global power?
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