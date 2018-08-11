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((GENIUS!!)) Owen Shroyer Breaksdown "Trump Derangement Syndrome" (TDS) Perfectly
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60 views • August 11, 2018
WarRoom Show from 07/25/18. Owen Shroyer points out some factors that relate to how people developed Trump Derangement Syndrome. Genius! The media fed the distrust most Americans have in the Gov and put it all ion Trump. Also, I explain a little about the "Executor Office" as a caller. Interesting views.
https://www.scribd.com/document/278899627/56060108-Understanding-Executor-Office-and-Use-of-the-Executor-Letter-Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
https://www.scribd.com/document/278899627/56060108-Understanding-Executor-Office-and-Use-of-the-Executor-Letter-Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
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