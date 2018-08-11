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As It Happens: Pacific Crest Trail
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10 views • August 11, 2018
Frustrated by the monotony of city life, and eager for a new adventure, two friends decide to trek across the Pacific Crest Trail - a 2500-mile stretch of rugged terrain that runs along the border of the west coast from Mexico to Canada. Together, they're determined to test the limits of their endurance and capture every step of their journey along the way.
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