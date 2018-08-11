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CIA Agent Whistleblower Risks All To Expose The Shadow Government
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541 views • August 11, 2018
(http://GeoengineeringWatch.org) 2017
Kevin Shipp was a decorated CIA officer who refused to look the other way in regard to government criminality and cover-up. At a very important public awareness event, held by GeoengineerWatch.org in Northern California, on July 28th, 2017, Mr. Shipp presented a shocking and compelling presentation on numerous, horrific and ongoing government crimes.
https://shop.real.video Help Support Our Freedoms that others have died for. The Gliding Alligator
Kevin Shipp was a decorated CIA officer who refused to look the other way in regard to government criminality and cover-up. At a very important public awareness event, held by GeoengineerWatch.org in Northern California, on July 28th, 2017, Mr. Shipp presented a shocking and compelling presentation on numerous, horrific and ongoing government crimes.
https://shop.real.video Help Support Our Freedoms that others have died for. The Gliding Alligator
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