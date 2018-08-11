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Dirty Bomb (Nova)
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31 views • August 11, 2018
Nova Season 30 Episode 14
Dirty bombs, which send radioactive material in the wind for miles take a center stage in this episode of NOVA. Reporters talk to bomb specialist and psychologists to discuss how dirty bomb warfare was designed to kill an entire generation, slowly. NOVA also creates a dramatization of what a dirty bomb attack would look like in Washington DC and London, today
https://shop.real.video Help Support Our Freedoms that others have died for. The Gliding Alligator
Dirty bombs, which send radioactive material in the wind for miles take a center stage in this episode of NOVA. Reporters talk to bomb specialist and psychologists to discuss how dirty bomb warfare was designed to kill an entire generation, slowly. NOVA also creates a dramatization of what a dirty bomb attack would look like in Washington DC and London, today
https://shop.real.video Help Support Our Freedoms that others have died for. The Gliding Alligator
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