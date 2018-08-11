Zionist Israel and War With Iran - Dr.David Duke

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The Zionist State of Israel is desperately trying to start a war with Iran which could ultimately be the start of a catastrophic World War III.Any act of aggression against Iran by Zionist Israel will undoubtedly cause Russia and China to be drawn into the conflict resulting in dire consequences for all people.