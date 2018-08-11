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Two Minutes with Rod Taylor
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71 views • August 11, 2018
The Christian Heritage Party's 2 minutes informational video, as aired on CBC's free time. To learn more about our policies, who we are and what we stand for, visit us @ http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
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