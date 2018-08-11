© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Truth About Family Separation.
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • August 11, 2018
We need to FORCE people to follow a safe and legal process of immigration. We need "The Wall".
CNN Lied
MSNBC Lied
Snopes Lied
FactCheck.Org Lied
Obama Lied
Kimmel Lied
Clinton Lied
Sanders Lied
MSM Lied
The proof is all right here.
CNN Lied
MSNBC Lied
Snopes Lied
FactCheck.Org Lied
Obama Lied
Kimmel Lied
Clinton Lied
Sanders Lied
MSM Lied
The proof is all right here.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.