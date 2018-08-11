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Prophetic Rhema from Jesus Christ|"David vs Goliath"
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4 views • August 11, 2018
Prophecied on Aug 13, 2017 for those who are being attacked by a Goliath. All things work together for good for those who love (obey) God, who are called according to His purpose( Romans 8:28.) The war is God's war, because he is the "man of War". Even though this is dated by now, nonetheless the truth is timeless and applicable to any one, anytime who is in need of edification and comfort.
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