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Violent image is making the rounds. Chat group moderators beware and delete
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8 views • August 11, 2018
A cartoon showing Donald Trump holding hands with Vladimir Putin (who is bare chested) and shooting Uncle Sam is a violation of TOS of any chatgroup and is in poor taste. I am not allowing it on mine. This cartoon openly promotes violence. I am for free political speech, but even I will say you have to have some kind of standards. I am only showing it here so people can recognize it. I had to take down another Trump one which was pornographic. Viewer discretion advised.
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