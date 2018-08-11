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Alex Jones Visits Michael Savage and the Savage Nation
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213 views • August 11, 2018
Two historians, supporters of the First Amendment, and talk show titans discuss the recent attacks on the First Amendment in the form of the social media banning of Alex Jones.
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Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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