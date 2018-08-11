© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moon Landing Hoax: A funny thing happened on the way to the Moon
Follow
2
Share
Report
952 views • August 11, 2018
BBC documentary which is surprisingly interesting despite the fact that in reality crew of Apollo 11 never passed Van Allen rings and the Firmanent of Earth.
www.thoesis.info
www.orthodoxmonarchy.net
www.thoesis.info
www.orthodoxmonarchy.net
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.