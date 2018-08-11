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Johnny Cash "Ring Of Fire"
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57 views • August 11, 2018
Hello I’m Johnny Cash
Love is a burning thing
And it makes a fiery ring
Bound by wild desire
I fell in to a ring of fire
I fell in to a burning ring of fire
I went down down down
And the flames went higher
And it burns burns burns
The ring of fire the ring of fire
The taste of love is sweet
When hearts like ours meet
I fell for you like a child
Oh but the fire went wild
Songwriters: June Carter / Merle Kilgore
Love is a burning thing
And it makes a fiery ring
Bound by wild desire
I fell in to a ring of fire
I fell in to a burning ring of fire
I went down down down
And the flames went higher
And it burns burns burns
The ring of fire the ring of fire
The taste of love is sweet
When hearts like ours meet
I fell for you like a child
Oh but the fire went wild
Songwriters: June Carter / Merle Kilgore
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