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Extortion 17 – Wrongful Death of Navy Seal Team Six with Special Guests Larry Klayman & Kevin Shipp
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437 views • August 11, 2018
On the eve of the 7th anniversary of the destruction of Extortion 17, Larry Klayman joins me along with Kevin Shipp for the first time to discuss the tragedy and Larry's wrongful death suit.
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