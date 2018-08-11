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Reverse Engineering High Value Target & Mass Casualty Events with Special Guest David Hawkins
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306 views • August 11, 2018
David Hawkins of Abel Danger joins me to discuss Crime Scene Investigation storyboards for live theater and crowdfunded docudrama movies as tools for investigating unsolved crimes.
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Sponsor David Hawkins on Patreon – https://www.patreon.com/reverseCSIstoryboards
Become a Sponsor of Crowdsource the Truth and
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