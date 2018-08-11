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The Black state vs. Dark state
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6 views • August 11, 2018
Secrecy. ThePowersThatBe feel they do not have to be truthful, because they tell the truth at least one time regarding a subject matter. This is a Universal Law and why psychopaths can get away with lying for so long. In a way, fools fool themselves by keeping self-ignorant and not asking question or questioning so-called reality.
This can be confusing, so take it slow and perhaps watch it a number of time, if you can take it: Black vs. Dark vs. Deep, vs. Incorporated! ??
see 'Star Wars'
This can be confusing, so take it slow and perhaps watch it a number of time, if you can take it: Black vs. Dark vs. Deep, vs. Incorporated! ??
see 'Star Wars'
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