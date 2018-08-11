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How the movie 'Star Wars' reflects the 4 states of being
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7 views • August 11, 2018
You can actually learn something about our World watching the 'Star Wars' movies!
The Empire=the NWO.
The Republic, the Rebel Forces, Princes Leia.
The Dark state... Darth Vader
Yoda and the Jedi.
The Empire=the NWO.
The Republic, the Rebel Forces, Princes Leia.
The Dark state... Darth Vader
Yoda and the Jedi.
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